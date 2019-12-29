tennis barbie
She’s blonde and beautiful.

And she’s Barbie!

The timeless doll is also the focus of the recent book “Barbie Forever: Her Inspiration, History, and Legacy” (epic ink, 2019, $40), by author and historian Robin Gerber.

This hardcover release presents a detailed, full-color portrait of this beloved doll through all-new interviews, original sketches, vintage photos, advertisements, a foldout timeline — and much more.

“Barbie Forever” explores how the doll came to be and what it takes to create one of her many looks.

It also explores how Barbie’s legacy continues to influence the world.

Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has been breaking boundaries and highlighting major moments in art, fashion and culture.

This blonde bombshell is more than a doll!

She has been an interpreter of taste and style in every historic period that she has lived through.

What’s more, she has reflected female empowerment through more than 200 careers that she has embodied.

Today, too, she’s an international icon.

And she continues to spark imaginations and influence conversations around the world.

