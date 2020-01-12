Jeff Fromm leaves few stones unturned when factoring what it could take to take advantage of business opportunities.
That’s what the author comes up with in the recently released “The Purpose Advantage: How to Unlock New Ways of Doing Business” (Vicara Books, 2019, $17.95).
Fromm talks about today’s modern, congested market, and explains how 77 percent of brands could disappear.
And no one would care!
Yet, according to this brand strategist, it’s how well-established a brand may be that says how modern consumers make decisions, based on what a brand says, what it does, and what it stands for: its purpose.
So, how can you create an authentic brand that consumers will trust?
Well, that’s where Fromm’s text comes in, exploring how the most successful purpose-driven strategies of CEOs form some of the top performing brands today, including Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation and MOD Pizza.
Fromm uses real-life examples and practical terms as he challenges readers to rethink their current business choices in this 141-page book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.