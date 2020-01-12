BOOK - PURPOSE
Submitted

Jeff Fromm leaves few stones unturned when factoring what it could take to take advantage of business opportunities.

That’s what the author comes up with in the recently released “The Purpose Advantage: How to Unlock New Ways of Doing Business” (Vicara Books, 2019, $17.95).

Fromm talks about today’s modern, congested market, and explains how 77 percent of brands could disappear.

And no one would care!

Yet, according to this brand strategist, it’s how well-established a brand may be that says how modern consumers make decisions, based on what a brand says, what it does, and what it stands for: its purpose.

So, how can you create an authentic brand that consumers will trust?

Well, that’s where Fromm’s text comes in, exploring how the most successful purpose-driven strategies of CEOs form some of the top performing brands today, including Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation and MOD Pizza.

Fromm uses real-life examples and practical terms as he challenges readers to rethink their current business choices in this 141-page book.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments