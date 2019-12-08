JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Kathleen M. Jacobs has carved out a niche in the literary world over the past few years with a series of young adult novels, largely published through the Johnson City-based Jan-Carol Publishing.
This year, that’s the publishing house that Jacobs uses for her latest offering, “Betsy Blossom Brown” (Little Creek Books,. 2019, $14.95).
This is a coming-of-age story that follows the journey of a girl who goes from being an observer of life to a participant.
A resident of Charleston, West Virginia, Jacobs has also authored “Honeysuckle Holiday.”
The 159-page “Betsy Blossom Brown” is a journey of place, as it goes from Charleston, South Carolina, to the Appalachian region.
Anna Harman provides illustrations.
Besides place, the title character also meanders through life while dealing with a mild case of Asperger syndrome.
Deep into the book, the title character also toys with love, as this talented author so cleverly writes in Chapter 29:
“Betsy Blossom Brown didn’t sit in class and write Betsy Blossom Brown-Baker in her notebook, and she certainly never wrote Mrs. Billy Ray Baker. Instead, she often drew a meticulous musical staff, with notes that set the five syllables from her name and the five syllables from Billy Ray Baker’s name to music. She liked not only the cadence that she created but she liked, too, that the first and last syllables of their names matched. She saw them as two separate but very linked characters. And the recitation of their names often sent her traveling to faraway places she’d never been nor necessarily planned to arrive: China, Switzerland, France, or England.”
