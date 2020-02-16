Just in time for February’s Black History Month, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources has compiled “A Guidebook to Virginia’s African American Historical Markers.”
This 110-page guidebook summarizes the roadside markers that pinpoint important people, places and events relating to centuries of history in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The illustrated paperback provides locations and text entries detailing more than 300 state historical markers that note significant sites in African American and Virginia history.
Entries range from the colonial era through the civil rights movement.
Compiled by program staff at DHR, “A Guidebook to Virginia’s African American Historical Markers” (University of Virginia Press, 2019, $12.95) contains the text of roadside markers stretching from the mountains to the sea, erected over the past 40 years.
These markers show how African Americans resisted bondage by escaping to the British during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, and by fighting for the Union during the Civil War.
Other markers note churches and schools.
In Southwest Virginia, entries include the story of Wise County’s Carl Martin, an early musical pioneer in Big Stone Gap at the Harry W. Meador Coal Museum. Martin played a variety of instruments, including guitar, mandolin, bass and violin at coal camps, dances and traveling shows.
Another marker in Wythe County details the story of the Wytheville Training School.
“In 1882, the Evanham School District and the Franklin Street Methodist Episcopal Church purchased the Freedman’s School and erected a larger school here that became known as the Wytheville Training School,” the marker notes. “By the late 1940s, the school provided secondary school education to African American students from Wythe, Bland, Carroll and Grayson Counties, as well. The school closed in 1951. The following year, a new building opened — Scott Memorial High School — in memory of Richard Henry Scott, an early black educator in the region.”
