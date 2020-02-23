This year marks a century since women won the right to vote in Virginia.
And, in a 208-page paperback, editors Brent Tarter and Marianne E. Julienne detail “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” (The History Press, 2020, $23.99).
The book has been published as part of The History Press’ American Heritage series and as the Library of Virginia’s Dictionary of Virginia Biography project. Barbara C. Batson, in turn, serves as exhibitions coordinator at the Library of Virginia, in conjunction with the book’s publication.
Loaded with 71 images, the book explores — what is now so incredulous — how Virginia’s General Assembly refused to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution to grant women the vote in 1920.
That means Virginia’s suffragists lost their campaign.
Yet they would not be completely defeated.
In time, as the 36th state ratified the amendment, women gained voting rights across the nation.
Never mind the decision of the Virginia General Assembly!
This means, in short, Virginia suffragists actually became part of the nationwide victory.
As you may have guessed, their role has been nearly forgotten.
Which is why a book like this proves so important.
This publication details how the suffragists marched in parades, rallied at the state capitol, spoke to crowds on street corners, staffed booths at fairs and lobbied legislators.
The suffragists also picketed the White House and even went to jail.
“The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” also unfolds the story of how women created two statewide organizations in the campaign to win the right to vote — even if that win came indirectly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.