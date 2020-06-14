ABINGDON, Va. — So I knew about the Moonlite on Monday.
And I had to bluff when I was writing an article Tuesday about the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
The subject came up, and I knew the answer: Would the Barter Theatre stage shows at the Moonlite or the Washington County Fairgrounds?
But, I swore myself to secrecy with the Barter Theater folks who have come up with an ingenious plan to stage musicals at the old Moonlite Drive-In Theater, located between Bristol and Abingdon along the fabled route of U.S. 11/Lee Highway.
You can catch the magic six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday, starting July 14, when the Barter Theatre troupe sings its way through a one-act performance of “The Wizard of Oz.”
And you have to credit Barter’s producing artistic director Katy Brown for spearheading this plan to put life into two theaters that remain legendary attractions along U.S. Highway 11.
The Barter Theatre building has been standing for close to two centuries, since first being constructed in the early 1830s. It was once an opera house and a town hall. It also once contained a jail.
It’s been the Barter Theatre since the dark days of the Great Depression in 1933.
And now we’re in the dark days of the coronavirus, when millions are unemployed, and that roster includes actors who have called the Barter Theatre their home but were part of the staff that lost their jobs when the Barter did not open for the spring season.
Dang that coronavirus!
Down south a few miles, the Moonlite Drive-In was built in 1949 but has been shut down for years — a victim of a change in the movie industry.
The Moonlite did not make a transition to digital equipment a few years back, and that kept it behind on getting new releases.
So the historic landmark was left vacant.
Now, I am so glad it’s coming back.
Safely, the Moonlite offers an option for patrons to come see shows in their cars — 220 a night.
Talk about social distancing.
What’s more, the Barter Theatre staff is building a stage, and technical gurus are waiting in the wings, ready to spotlight close-ups of performers on the Moonlite’s big movie screen.
What I’m envisioning: It will be like watching a musical and a movie at the same time!
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.
That means a family of four can spend $60 and enjoy a live performance that will be unique and memorable for a lifetime.
So mark your calendar for July 14. That’s the opening night with the show starting at 8:45 p.m.
