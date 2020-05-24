Even though it seems we’re all in zombieland, walking around with masks and staying back 6 feet, life does go on in the plant world.
And, basically, like normal.
That’s why Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) partnered with the American Botanical Council’s Sustainable Herbs Program (SHP) to create a public awareness campaign this past week, called “Forest Botanicals Week.”
And though the spotlight on conservation and conscious use of native Appalachian medicinal plants may be past as far as reaching out in social media, those plants are still out there.
And, basically, like normal.
What’s more, the lessons remain when it comes to learning how forest botanicals and the issues of sustainable harvest and supply can create the products that can be enjoyed.
Campaign results: how to instill a deeper connection to the people and plants behind Appalachian forest botanicals.
And that includes the “green gold” called ginseng plus goldenseal and black cohosh.
Now, talk about tradition.
Native forest botanicals — including ginseng, goldenseal and black cohosh — have been harvested in the Appalachian Mountains for centuries.
In recent years, whether or not it’s a special week, the ASD had sought consumers to learn how they can support a sustainable future for forest botanicals and the wild harvesters that rely on them for income in Appalachia.
The campaign has also aimed to encourage herb companies to take the lead in developing and supporting a more sustainable and responsible value chain for Appalachian forest botanicals.
So, you ask, what’s the long-term objective?
Well, that tunes into the frequency of expanding a sustainable supply of forest botanicals to meet growing demand while, in turn, creating an increase in forest botanical sustainability curriculum at herb schools to better inform the next generation of herbalists.
To learn more, visit asdevelop.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.