Once upon a time, there was this brand new thing called virtual reality.
You put on a headset and watch stuff.
Now, that’s about all we can do.
Unless you want to go out and believe “It’s over” with COVID-19 and risk your health.
Which I’m personally not crazy about.
That’s why I applaud all efforts to keep distance and do what you can online — or through, well, virtual reality.
Like Zoom.
Or the plain-and-simple telephone.
Keep your distance.
It ain’t over.
Until you hear there’s a valid vaccine, keep your mask on, ladies and gentlemen.
Maybe even while you’re farming.
Yep.
Life goes on in the fields.
But maybe not in the agriculture classroom.
And that, in a long-winded way, is what brings me to the point: Appalachian Sustainable Development is turning to the computer world to offer its “Seed to Medicine Chest” webinar series.
It’s a partnership with HERBalachia to offer a free package.
And its mission is to provide knowledge about cultivating medicinal herbs and creating herbal products for your health and home.
The “Seed to Medicine Chest” series includes three sessions with webinars limited to 100 viewers per session. Webinars are held in two parts with a break in between for viewer comfort.
Viewers can register for the entire series or for individual webinars on June 20, July 11 and Aug. 1.
To learn more, visit asdevelop.org/agroforestry.
Happy farming, folks, and stay safe.
