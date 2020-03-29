BRISTOL, Va. — I sampled the seafood platter just before the curtain came down on dining in Bristol, Virginia.

Dang that coronavirus, which has now trapped everyone at home — and shuttered dine-in restaurant options.

But, first— let me praise Puerto Nuevo, which sports 175 seats in Bristol.

owner.jpg

Felipe Reyes is co-owner of the restaurant.
inside.jpg

The restaurant features a tribute to the Historic Bristol Sign on State Street. 

This is a restaurant hybrid, serving seafood on half the menu and Mexican dishes on the other side. It’s also part of a chain of restaurants with the same name — and locations in Wytheville, Virginia; Roan Mountain, Tennessee; and Banner Elk, North Carolina.

You’ll also find one at Toccoa, Georgia.

The Bristol location has been open for about a year since April at the former location of Outback Steakhouse near Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

This same chain is also now headed to Abingdon, Virginia, to open a new location at what was once one of my faves — the now-closed Harbor House, a longstanding seafood restaurant along U.S. Highway 11.

Now, with the Bristol restaurant closed, co-owner Felipe Reyes has headed back home — to his garden in Abingdon.

Many of the peppers and tomatoes used in the restaurant are grown in Reyes’ garden.

“Getting a fresh pepper makes a difference than buying some pepper that’s grown overseas,” said Reyes, 50. “And many of the peppers that we use to spice the food are not available here. So I decided to grow my own.”

