BRISTOL, Va. — I sampled the seafood platter just before the curtain came down on dining in Bristol, Virginia.
Dang that coronavirus, which has now trapped everyone at home — and shuttered dine-in restaurant options.
But, first— let me praise Puerto Nuevo, which sports 175 seats in Bristol.
This is a restaurant hybrid, serving seafood on half the menu and Mexican dishes on the other side. It’s also part of a chain of restaurants with the same name — and locations in Wytheville, Virginia; Roan Mountain, Tennessee; and Banner Elk, North Carolina.
You’ll also find one at Toccoa, Georgia.
The Bristol location has been open for about a year since April at the former location of Outback Steakhouse near Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
This same chain is also now headed to Abingdon, Virginia, to open a new location at what was once one of my faves — the now-closed Harbor House, a longstanding seafood restaurant along U.S. Highway 11.
Now, with the Bristol restaurant closed, co-owner Felipe Reyes has headed back home — to his garden in Abingdon.
Many of the peppers and tomatoes used in the restaurant are grown in Reyes’ garden.
“Getting a fresh pepper makes a difference than buying some pepper that’s grown overseas,” said Reyes, 50. “And many of the peppers that we use to spice the food are not available here. So I decided to grow my own.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.