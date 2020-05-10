Dear Mom,
I can’t be with you today because the governor wants us all to stay home. You know as well as I do that there’s a terrible coronavirus going on. I don’t think I have it, but I certainly don’t want to come near you if there’s any chance.
I’m not the only person in this position today, of course.
In fact, this letter may be reflective of millions of others.
They wanna see Mama.
But dang that coronavirus!
They’re going to be miles apart to stay safe.
But it’s not like I’m not thinking about you on Mother’s Day. I am. Very much. And I’m thinking about how you carried me for nine months back in the late ’60s and now how you’re still there for me.
Long distance.
I know it wasn’t easy when I was in my terrible twos. I know Daddy said I cried too much.
And, yeah, I told a “fib” or two when I was a teenager, chasing babes and beer.
But never mind all that.
I’m talking too much, right?
Maybe that’s why I became a writer — to get all these words out of me.
And I have you to thank.
You encouraged me. You were the one who sent me on my way to write for the community college newspaper. And now? More than 30 years later, I’m still a scribe.
And, thank God, you’re still with me, Mom.
I haven’t seen you in months, but I feel your spirit when we talk.
There you are, 80 years old, and you’re still giving me the advice that I need.
To hear your voice is to relish your wisdom.
So thank you for being a great mother.
Thank you for all the well wishes through life’s ups and downs.
Thanks for getting me on my way in life.
I love you, Mom.
Happy Mother’s Day!
— Joe
