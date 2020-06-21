Dear Daddy,
It’s been almost six months since I’ve seen you, but I do talk to you on the phone every few days. I hate this coronavirus, because it’s keeping all of us away from each other.
That said, do know that I miss you.
Today is Father’s Day.
And, today, I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me over half a century.
You’re truly the best man I’ve ever known.
You taught me how to be respectful and how to cherish the ones you love. I have not always been the best that I could be, but I’m going to try, Daddy.
And I look at you as an example of what I want to do.
Of course, looking back, you knew when I was being a bad boy while growing up.
You also knew how to get me out of that mess 35 summers ago when I wrecked my little pickup truck. There I was, at age 16, and I barely helped you do anything, but you still rebuilt my truck out in the driveway — just to see if you could!
Thank you.
And then, later, you came up to the mountains and tried to help me do all kinds of things like install a sink and put up wallpaper.
You moved into my apartment down in Kingsport.
And you found that even funkier apartment when I lived for a summer down on the Outer Banks at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
You taught me how to fish.
You told me about faith. And you taught me that Bible verse in which you ask God to move a mountain and you believe it will be done for you. And it will.
You taught me how to say grace and how to eat the right vegetables.
Like a salad every night.
Or how to clip coupons and save big bucks at the grocery store.
You comically even told me to keep my head down and look for money when we walked across parking lots.
You encouraged my successes but always told me never to get a big head.
Daddy, I don’t know how much of all this I ever really learned.
But I’m trying.
And, I know, it’s never too late for praying.
Thank you, Daddy.
Happy Father’s Day!
- Joe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.