With the recent release of plant-based burgers at restaurants chains, the Bristol Herald Courier performed a blind taste test of veggie burgers from four area restaurants: Burger King, Cootie Brown’s, Hardee’s and Quaker Steak & Lube.
Folks who tried the burgers didn’t know where the burgers came from and were asked to give comments and a rating out of five stars. The only thing they were told is that they are not meat burgers.
Below are the burgers, a brief description, cost, comments and average rating of each burger.
Burger King
Comes with: Tomato, pickles, onions, lettuce, mayo
Cost: $13.11 (four burgers)
Average rating (out of 5 stars): 3.7 stars
Comments:
“Appealing appearance. Tastes like a meat burger. Would eat again.” 4 stars
“It was yummy but not amazing. Similar taste and texture to a burger.” 3.5-4 stars
“I could hardly tell this was not a meat burger.” 5 stars
“Best tasting. Nice appearance. Good bun. Tastes less like veggie than others.” 4 stars
“Texture is similar to beef. I like how it tastes with mayo and tomato.” 4 stars
“Tastes OK. Lots of mayonnaise. Bun OK.” 3 stars
“Tastes like a Burger King burger. Feels like a Burger King burger.” 2.5 stars
“Texture is similar to sausage. Taste is lacking.” 2 stars
“Best patty. Great, smoky flavor, good body and texture.” 5 stars
COVID-19 note: Drive-thru is open. Dine-in not available.
Cootie Brown’s
Comes with: Lettuce and cheese; sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
Cost: $43.48 (for four burgers, includes spiral chips)
Average rating (out of 5 stars): 3 stars
Comments:
“Appealing appearance. Not quite the same as a meat burger. Good seasoning. Definitely eat again.” 5 stars
“Patty lacks texture, falls apart. Nice spiciness, good bun. More like hummus.” 3 stars
“Spicy aftertaste. Too much lettuce. Bread healthy but not really tasty.” 2-3 stars
“Very meat-like. Good flavor. Falls apart easily.” 4 stars
“Different appearance. Doesn’t look like fast food. Taste like black beans. No! Mushy!” 1.5 stars
“Very pretty. Nice preparation. Like the spiciness. Feels too mushy, though. Would have liked a sauce on it.” 3 stars
“Does not have the consistency of a burger. It has some spicy flavoring but not a burger. Has chunks of veggies in it.” 2 stars
“Tastes like beans. Soft, mashed potato-like texture.” 3.5 stars
“Nice presentation. But lack of taste is obstructed by spiciness. And it falls apart.” 2 stars
“Definitely a different texture, but it’s a good sandwich.” 4 stars
COVID-19 note: Cootie Brown’s offering curbside pickup and carryout.
Hardee’s
Comes with: Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion
Cost: $26.91 (four burgers)
Average rating (out of 5 stars): 2.4 stars
Comments:
“OK appearance. Vaguely meat-like taste but underwhelming. Nope.” 0 stars
“Good patty. Meat-like texture and flavor.” 4 stars
“Bun is a little dry, not easy to swallow. Burger tastes OK.” 3 stars
“Decent. Lots of mayo. Still tastes like veggie burger.” 3 stars
“Pretty tasteless. Too much onion.” 1 star
“Kind of bland. Also didn’t like the pink color, looks like undercooked ground beef.” 2 stars
“I like the bun on this burger. Otherwise, it’s bland.” 2 stars
“Probably best flavor of the four samples, but that isn’t saying much. Looks like beef.” 2 stars
“Texture is acceptable. Tastes like meat.” 3 stars
“This one was decent.” 4 stars
COVID-19 note: Drive-thru is open. Dine-in not available.
Quaker Steak & Lube
Comes with: Pickles, lettuce, tomato onion
Cost: $60.60 (four burgers, includes fries)
Average rating (out of 5 stars): 2.1 stars
Comments:
“Underwhelming appearance. Underwhelming taste. Nope.” 0 stars
“Patty a bit bland but OK texture.” 2 stars
“Hard bun. Meat is OK. Tastes OK.” 3 stars
“Bland. Bun was good. ‘Meat’ was tasteless.” 1 star
“Pretty good. Sweet taste. Still taste like veggie burger.” 3.5 stars
“Very bland. Didn’t have good sauce on it. Also too mushy for my taste.” 2 stars
“Tastes sweet for some reason. Not sure if it’s the meat, bun or some other component.” 3 stars
“Zero flavor. Looks like a burger, but looks are deceiving.” 1 star
“Patty falls apart easily. Texture is fine. Has meat-like aftertaste but doesn’t taste like meat initially.” 3.5 stars
COVID-19 note: Offering delivery, carryout and curbside pick-up. Dine-in not available.
