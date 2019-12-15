Students from Cornerstone Christian Academy continued the school’s annual tradition this Christmas season by holding a packing party and assembling 200 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Beginning in September, CCA students donated shoebox items that included hygiene products, school supplies and small toys. The boxes will be shipped to children outside the United States who have been affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease, as well as children living on Native American reservations in the U.S. For more information about CCA, visit www.cornerstoneabingdon.org.
