Kroger presented its $10,000 lottery bonus to two local nonprofits Feb. 17 after a customer purchased a winning $1 million Powerball ticket from the Bristol Kroger. Kroger’s policy is to donate the amount to charitable organizations. The associates at the store determine the charities and the amount of money they receive. Associates from the Bristol store selected Jericho Shriners Temple and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. The nonprofits each received $5,000 at a check presentation. 
