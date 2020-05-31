SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: ABINGDON VINEYARDS

Local Business Recovery Fund Grant checks were presented Friday in Abingdon, Virginia. (From left) Mitch Miller, CEO of Northeast TN Regional Economic Partnership; Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of Greene County TN Partnership are shown with grant recipients Tonya Triplett, Lauren Gardner and Elizabeth Gardner of Abingdon Vineyards and Jayne Duehring, director of tourism at the Abingdon VA Convention and Visitors Bureau. 
SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: HOMESLICE CAFE & CATERING

Local Business Recovery Fund Grant checks were presented Friday in Abingdon, Virginia. Miller (left) and Taylor (right) are shown with grant recipients (center, from left) Kim Prater, Barbara McVey and John Spears of Homeslice Cafe & Catering in Abingdon.

