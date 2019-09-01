Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems held its third annual Family Fun Water Gun Run (& Walk) on Aug. 10 with 23 participants. The 5K event was held as part of a national campaign during the week of Aug. 4-10 to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved.

SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: WATER GUN RUN TEEN WINNERS

Pictured are teen winners (from left) Makaleigh Jessee, Kelli Garrett and Kristyna DeHart.
SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: WATER GUN RUN MEN WINNERS

Pictured are men winners (from left) Kevin Lee, Thomas Brown and Matthew Sisk.
SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: WATER GUN RUN WOMEN WINNERS

Pictured are women winners (from left) Valerie Hatcher, Dixie Hunter and Briana Vance.

