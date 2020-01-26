SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: DONATIONS FOR HUNGER RELIEF

Food City and Hormel Foods teamed up last week to donate $50,000 in Hormel Hams to Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to assist with their hunger relief efforts. Food City also donated an additional $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Pictured from left: David Millsap, branch director for Feeding America Southwest Virginia; Scott Stroupe, customer executive for Hormel Foods; Steven C. Smith, president/CEO for Food City; and Tom Cromie, senior operations director for Second Harvest Food Bank Northeast Tennessee.
SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: DONATIONS FOR HUNGER RELIEF

Food City and Hormel Foods teamed up last week to donate $50,000 in Hormel Hams to Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to assist with their hunger relief efforts. Food City also donated an additional $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Pictured from left are: Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City; Tom Cromie, senior operations director for Second Harvest Food Bank Northeast Tennessee; and Steven C. Smith, president/CEO for Food City.

