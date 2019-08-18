SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: 55 YEARS OF SERVICE

Harry Cuskey (left), Abingdon Civitan president, presents a Certificate of Achievement to Pete Montague. The Abingdon Civitan Club recognized Montague for 55 years of service at its annual picnic, which was held at Sugar Hollow Park on Aug. 5. Montague joined the Bluefield Civitan Club in 1964 where he was employed by Appalachian Power Co. APCO transferred Montague to Roanoke in 1973, so he transferred his Civitan membership there and then transferred it again to Abingdon in 1977 when he moved here with APCO. Montague has served as president of the Abingdon Civitan Club on four different occasions while living in Abingdon.