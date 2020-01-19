SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: WASHINGTON COUNTY CHAMBER EVENT

The Washington County (Va.) Chamber of Commerce held its annual luncheon on Jan. 9 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. 2019 Washington County Teachers of the Year are pictured with the School Board. Sarah (Meg) Biggs (High Point Elementary School), Donnette B. Carter (Wallace Middle School), Christina Trent (WC CTE Center) and Dr. Sarah Fisher (Emory & Henry College) were awarded with a certificate and a monetary gift from the chamber.

 Submitted

