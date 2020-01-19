SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: WASHINGTON COUNTY CHAMBER EVENT

The Washington County (Va.) Chamber of Commerce held its annual luncheon on Jan. 9 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. 2019 Washington County Teachers of the Year are pictured with the School Board. Sarah (Meg) Biggs (High Point Elementary School), Donnette B. Carter (Wallace Middle School), Christina Trent (WC CTE Center) and Dr. Sarah Fisher (Emory & Henry College) were awarded with a certificate and a monetary gift from the chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.