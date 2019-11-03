SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: SUNRISE 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Sherry Hughes submitted this photo of an early morning sunrise in Piney Flats. Submitted Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Welcome to the Conversation No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon PREP BASEBALL: Remembering Lou Peery, Tazewell's gentle giant PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry (Region 1D), Ridgeview (Region 2D) still atop ratings entering penultimate week of regular season Your View: Republican Party wants to lie to Southwest Virginia voters in election Your View: Greg Hogston wearing uniform is misrepresenting himself to voters promotion Critical Mass: Full Series promotion Sponsored Content promotion E-Edition View the Bristol Herald Courier's E-Edition promotion Sponsored Content
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.