SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: SPONSORSHIP CHECK

Credit Bureau of the Virginias Foundation Executive Director Jimmy Welch (second from right) presents a sponsorship check July 30 to Rod Moore, president of Citizens for the Arts for the 39th performing arts season, 2019-20. Also attending the presentation were Danny Coulthard (left), board member of the Credit Bureau, and CART Executive Director Ginger Branton. For more information, call 276-963-3385 or email CART@roadrunner.com. CART’s season opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with Nashville Legacy at Richlands Middle School Auditorium.