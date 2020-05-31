SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: ROTARY CLUB GRANT

Members of the Rotary Club of Tri-Cities present a $1,400 grant to support the Food for Kids Backpack Program and COVID-19 Emergency Food Box Program at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Shown (from left) are club members Leslie Blevins, past president; Josie Russell, president elect; and Jennifer Skaggs, president, and Second Harvest representatives Rhonda Chafin, executive director; Tracey Edwards, community relations manager; and Lee Walker, development director.

