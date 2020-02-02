SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: RICHLANDS MEETING

The town of Richlands hosted a Community Events meeting Thursday at the Richlands Town Hall. Event planners from the area shared their activities to organize, coordinate and communicate their events throughout the region. The purpose of the meeting was to inform, consolidate and strategically plan events to maximize the economic impact in the region. To have your events listed on the event calendar or attend the quarterly meetings call Connie Allen, director of community events, Town of Richlands 276-964-2566 or email callen@richlands-va.gov.