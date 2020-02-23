SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: POTTERY WORKSHOP

More than 60 people participated in Tazewell Today’s soup bowl pottery workshop sponsored by CART on Feb. 16 at the American Legend Building in Tazewell. Doug Branton (standing left), retired arts and craft professor from Southwest Virginia Community College and Amanda Hoops (standing right) president of Tazewell Today, explain the pottery techniques of the workshop. This was a way for citizens to experience the art of hand-built pottery and learn about several community events and revitalization projects in Tazewell. For more information on Tazewell Today’s vision, email Amanda.tazewelltoday@gmail.com

