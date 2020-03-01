SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: PLAQUE PRESENTATION

Bill Garrison, secretary of former board of directors of the now defunct Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew, presents plaques on behalf of the former board of directors of charter/founding members that the crew had saved to Jay Porterfield, one of the founding and charter members of the crew, outside the old crew hall. 

 Submitted

Want to submit a photo for consideration for publication? Click here.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments