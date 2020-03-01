SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: PLAQUE PRESENTATION

Bill Garrison, secretary of former board of directors of the now defunct Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew, presents plaques on behalf of the former board of directors of charter/founding members that the crew had saved to Jay Porterfield, one of the founding and charter members of the crew, outside the old crew hall.
