SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: NEW LENDING LIBRARY

Dr. William Hartel submitted this photo of a new lending library at “Just For Grins” dental office at 1941 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia. “When the paint dries and concrete set, our lending library will be open for business. We can sign up new parents for Dolly Parton’s book program and will always have books for young and old alike — we’ll gladly accept gently used books and keep our lending library filled at all times,” Hartel said.