SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: LEMONADE STAND FUNDRAISER

Ellee Large hosted a lemonade stand last week to raise money for St. Jude. From left are Charlee Hurley, Callie Roop, Ellee Large, Selah Jones, Lily Kate Price and Rhytts Hackney. Ellie’s mother, Shauna Large, said on Facebook, “Thank you to everyone who came by and supported St. Jude and Ellee’s Army today. Through your generous donations, we are so excited to report that Ellee raised $5807.15 today, bringing her lemonade stand total to a whopping $7417.15. I was brought to tears numerous times today at the outpour of love and support for this sweet gal!”
