SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

East Tennessee Constables Association President Kent Harris, of Sullivan County, presents Bristol Herald Courier reporter Robert Sorrell with the journalist of the year award on Saturday in Morristown. Also pictured are Constables Ken Potter of Carter County and Rick Sutton of Hamblen County. The award was presented during the association’s annual training session.

