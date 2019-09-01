SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: IN MEMORY OF JON ODUM 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ashley Russ submitted this photo of students at Wallace Middle School releasing balloons in memory of coach Jon Odum on Aug. 15. Submitted Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Ashley Russ Balloon Jon Odum Wallace Middle School Student Bhc Welcome to the Conversation No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS Abingdon zoning official says 'no' to request on courthouse Barter Theatre reports $500K shortfall John Battle High School cheerleading coach faces embezzlement charges Comfort food on the menu at Gingerbread Cooking and Catering promotion E-Edition View the Bristol Herald Courier's E-Edition
