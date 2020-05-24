SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: GIFTS TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Leo’s Pest Control honored “Hometown Heroes” — those who have stepped up to protect our communities and sacrifice their time and health during the pandemic — last week all across the country. Locally, the team chose the Ballad Health Hospice House to say thank you. The facility, which provides end-of-life care for the terminally ill, also provides respite care for the weary caregivers. Leo’s donated live plants for their memory garden to thank those hard-working staff for caring for our older generation. The Leo’s team also delivered lunch and plants to the health care workers. The team chose this location to “show our appreciation to the health care teams working behind the scenes to keep our community safe, even during this uncertain time.”