SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FOOD PANTRY PRESENTATION

Richlands’ Food Lion Super Market Manager Thomas Mantiply presents a $3,000 check to Dick Lee, co-manager for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. This check represents the grant funding from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

 Submitted

