SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FOOD PANTRY DONATION

Surrounded by Food City employees, Dick Lee (left), co-manager of the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, receives a $3,500 check from Claypool Hill Food City store Manager Kelly Smith.

 Submitted

To submit a photo for consideration for publication, click here.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments