SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FOOD PANTRY DONATION

Rod Moore (left), Lion’s Club member and faithful volunteer to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, presents a $1,000 check to Carlton Gobble, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry manager. The check is designated to help pay for hams to be distributed to participants receiving food for the Christmas holiday.
