SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FOOD CITY TRUCK DONATION

The Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City Distribution Center donated a retired diesel semi-truck to Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia, on Monday. “We are excited to have the opportunity to assist our local community college in increasing their educational offerings to benefit our area students and the community as a whole,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. The 2013 diesel semi-truck was recently retired from Food City’s transportation fleet and will be utilized in the college’s diesel mechanic certification program.  

