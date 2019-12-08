SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FOOD BANK DONATION

Food City store No. 860 in Damascus, Virginia, presented a $2,500 donation to It’s a God Thing Food Pantry, a local food bank. Those in the photo include Barbara Jean Smith, Marilyn Ritchie, Pastor Gary Ritchie, store manager Eddie Morton and associates of 860.
