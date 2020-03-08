SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FLOWER IN BLOOM Mar 8, 2020 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Ann Walden submitted this photo of a crocus. “To me, it was the first sign of spring in our Konnarock, [Virginia], front yard,” she said. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Want to submit a photo for consideration for publication? Click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Mary Ann Walden Crocus Botany Bhc Flower Virginia Front Yard Welcome to the Conversation No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Investigators continue to look for missing toddler, hopeful she’s alive Mobile home, property searched in missing girl investigation Authorities: Remains found in relation to Boswell case Megan Boswell's attorney says found remains are a "tragedy" Abingdon man dies in fatal overnight crash on I-81 Promotions promotion Best of Bristol 2020 promotion Sponsored Content promotion Critical Mass: Full Series promotion E-Edition View the Bristol Herald Courier's E-Edition Contests & Events promotion Sponsored Content
