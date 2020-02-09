SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FIVE GENERATIONS

The Jenkins family welcomed the fifth generation with the birth of Katerina Blakely Millard on Dec. 16. Pictured are her 90-year-old great-great-grandmother Mary Jenkins, holding Katerina, great-grandfather Johnny Jenkins, grandmother Julie Millard and mother Janie Millard.

 Submitted

