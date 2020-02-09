SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FIVE GENERATIONS

...PATCHY AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE
TONIGHT...
THE RECENT SNOWFALL AND MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS COMBINED WITH
TEMPERATURES DROPPING AT OR BELOW FREEZING MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF
BLACK ICE TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE, AND
SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA HAS THE GREATEST CONCERN GIVEN THE HEAVY
SNOWFALL TODAY. ALSO, PATCHY FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT.
DRIVE WITH CAUTION TONIGHT AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY
SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS,
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
