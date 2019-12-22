SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FEEDING AMERICA DONATION

Food City recently presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to Feeding America Southwest Virginia to help fund the purchase of a new cargo van. Equipped with a special racking system, the van will be used to transport fresh meals and/or “super snacks” to area children who are at-risk of hunger. Feeding American Southwest Virginia works with approximately 15 different program sites to offer afterschool and summer feeding meals and snacks. The new cargo van will enable Feeding America Southwest Virginia to significantly increase their delivery capacity. They plan to add a minimum of 10 afterschool or summer feeding sites to the current program, doubling their capacity to serve meals and snacks to children in need. Pictured, from left are: David Millsap, Abingdon branch director for Feeding America SWVA; Shane Estep, assistant director for the Food City Distribution Center and member of Feeding America SWVA Board of Directors; Steve Smith, Food City president/CEO; and Pamela Irvine, Feeding America SWVA president/CEO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.