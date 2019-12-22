SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: FEEDING AMERICA DONATION

Food City recently presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to Feeding America Southwest Virginia to help fund the purchase of a new cargo van. Equipped with a special racking system, the van will be used to transport fresh meals and/or “super snacks” to area children who are at-risk of hunger. Feeding American Southwest Virginia works with approximately 15 different program sites to offer afterschool and summer feeding meals and snacks. The new cargo van will enable Feeding America Southwest Virginia to significantly increase their delivery capacity. They plan to add a minimum of 10 afterschool or summer feeding sites to the current program, doubling their capacity to serve meals and snacks to children in need. Pictured, from left are: David Millsap, Abingdon branch director for Feeding America SWVA; Shane Estep, assistant director for the Food City Distribution Center and member of Feeding America SWVA Board of Directors; Steve Smith, Food City president/CEO; and Pamela Irvine, Feeding America SWVA president/CEO.