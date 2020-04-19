SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: EQUIPMENT DONATION

Wytheville Community College recently donated personal protection equipment from its health care programs. Some of the PPE was donated to Wythe County Community Hospital and some to Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax. “WCC is committed to supporting our local hospitals, especially during the current health crisis,” said Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC president. Pictured here are Jackie Evans (left), WCC practical nursing professor and program head, and Marie Thomas, WCC associate professor of practical nursing, delivered PPE to Twin County Regional Healthcare.