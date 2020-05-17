SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: DONATED SNACK BAGS

As part of its community outreach, the Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors prepared 1,500 snack bags for “Bags of Love,” which have been distributed to local hospital health care workers in the area over the past two weeks. Each bag contains individual hand lotion or hand sanitizer, individually wrapped crackers, gum, mints, and a healthy snack. The members implemented social distancing practices while packing the bags. The bags were divided and distributed Johnston Memorial, Smyth County Community, Russell County Community, Tazewell County Community, Clinch Valley Community and Wythe County Community hospitals.
