SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: COMPETITION WINNERS

Tazewell County Career & Technical Center students Andrew Arney, Cole Watts and Vanessa Williams, along with their instructor Robert “Spot” Steele were recognized by the Tazewell Town Council at a regular town council meeting Tuesday. The students were recognized for winning first place with their community service project at the district SkillsUSA competition March 6 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The students entered the sidewalks that they have been installing with the town of Tazewell’s Public Work’s department on Maplewood Lane in Tazewell, Virginia, for their community service project. The sidewalks will span approximately one mile once they are completed and have already begun to address pedestrian safety issues on the road. They also have provided a safe place for athletes at Tazewell High School to train for athletic events. The students will be traveling to the State SkillsUSA competition in Roanoke, Virginia, in April. Pictured from left are TCCTC SkillsUSA students Andrew Arney, Cole Watts, Robert “Spot” Steele and Mayor Hoops. Vanessa Williams is not pictured.