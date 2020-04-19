SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Tim Burnette State Farm in Bristol is “participating in community outreach and trying to encourage the community to come together during these tough times until it’s over. We encourage everyone to participate to help make this situation easier for not only us adults but the children as well. Seeing their artwork being displayed throughout the community can help give them a sense of calmness.”

 Submitted

