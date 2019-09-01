SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: CIVITAN CLUB SPEECH

Josh Cumbow, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Washington County, spoke to the Abingdon Civitan Club on Aug. 19. He summarized his goals and promises for the past term in office as well as a number of cases prosecuted. Cumbow spoke about the importance of being available to the public. He fielded questions about the Washington County Courthouse location/relocation in Abingdon, the upcoming county sheriff’s election and miscellaneous murder cases in Washington County.

