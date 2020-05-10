SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: CART DONATION

While focusing on social distancing, Jimmy Welch (center), executive director of the Credit Bureau of the Two Virginias Foundation, presents a check May 1 to Rod Moore (right), president of Citizens for the Arts (CART) and Ginger Branton, executive director of CART, as a sponsorship for the 40th anniversary season. For more information on CART’s 2020-21 performance arts season, call 276-963-3385 or email us at our new address: joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

 Submitted

Want to submit a photo for consideration for publication? Click here.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments