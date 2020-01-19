SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: CART BOARD MEETING

The CART (Citizens for the Arts) Board of Directors welcomed Lori Stacy, executive director of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, on Jan. 10 at CART’s regular board meeting at the Virginia Career Works Center (Appalachian One-Stop Workforce Center) in Richlands. Pictured left to right, front row: Pam Meade, Regina Sayers, Cathy Harris, Lori Stacy, Rod Moore and Debbie Teets. Back row, left to right: Pat Reynolds, Jane Mulkey, Susie Hampton, Sylvia Boyd, Doug Branton and Elaine Holmes. Stacy will serve as an Ad Hoc member on CART’s Board.