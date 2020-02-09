SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: BUSINESS EARNS AWARD

Siblings Jack and Annette Estes, owners of the Stateline Bar and Grille, were presented with the 2019 “Best of the Best Bar & Grille” award from the Best In Town Network for their downtown Bristol Stateline Bar and Grille location. The company representative presenting the award, Elmer Purkey (left), said, “Our national restaurant marketing and survey firm selects only one local establishment annually for this special recognition. Stateline ranked as the number one bar and grille, and one of the top five overall restaurants in the Bristol area in a recent survey of local business owners.” The extensive survey focuses on good food, good service, reasonable prices and patron popularity. Accepting the award Annette Estes said, “We have built a loyal customer following during our 18 years here in Bristol at this same location. We are open 7 days per week and serve an average of over 12,000 patrons per month. It is humbling and an honor to have received so many awards over the years and to have so much support from our local community.”