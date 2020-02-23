SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: BIKES FOR KIDS

Friendship Bikes for Kids, a nonprofit program that reconditions used bicycles and donates them to children in need throughout the community, is seeking help to reach its 2020 goal of gifting 500 bikes to local children. People can make monetary donations or bring new or used bikes in any condition to any Friendship location throughout Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. For a complete listing of all locations, visit www.friendshipcars.com. If you have questions, or want to help in another way, call 423-652-6200.