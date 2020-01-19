Zeke Workman
Emory & Henry College
Who is Martin Luther King Jr.? Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist who envisioned a world where his children would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Martin Luther King Jr. led many civil rights movements by performing non-violent protests. Despite the many times, he was attacked in public or how often his house would be bombed, Dr. King stayed true to his beliefs of protesting non-violently. Dr. King being a human, I can imagine he had his doubts about what he was doing, putting his safety and family in danger. Regardless of any doubts he had, he realized that the time is always right to do what’s right.
In a Birmingham Jail, Dr. King stated, “The time is always right to do what’s right.” To make a statement of this magnitude in his current situation is quite remarkable and it shows his selflessness as a leader. This statement gave people around the world an idea of the type of leader he was, a leader who serves others before himself. Dr. King left a legacy that he intended for all of us to run with. He sent the message around the world that there is no excuse for not standing up and facing adversity head-on. Dr. King knew that the ideas he was preaching and vouching for society to accept could bring along trouble for him and his family. However, he did not let this stop him from achieving equality for African-Americans. So the question I have for you all is, what is your excuse for not taking on adversity head-on and standing up for what you believe in? Is it because you are afraid of how you will be looked upon by your peers? Or the challenges that might come your way? Dr. King showed us that we must not be afraid to step out and do the right thing.
When I think about the statement Dr. King made while in an Alabama Jail cell, I think about not being afraid to stand up for what I believe is right. I know standing up for what you believe in can sometimes be a scary task or even intimidating because of the people around you. I think my generation struggles with following the crowd too much, trying to fit in instead of standing up for their own beliefs. When I think about the adversity Dr. King was faced with and how he overcame it by staying true to himself. It inspires me to step out and do the right thing even if I am alone. I have this courage because I know that my God is the almighty and he will not leave nor forsake me, so I have faith that he will protect me.
Dr. King’s influence lives through communities nationwide. As I look at the different communities around the world, I notice how when one person stands up for a cause in the community the people in the community come together to rally for a positive change to happen. One name that stands out among most is Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education. She began to vouch for female education after an extremist group came to her town and started to ban residents of the communities from participating in certain activities one of those banned activities included not allowing girls to attend school. Malala started to gain attention around the world for her advocacy for female education. In 2012 she was shot in her head but miraculously with God’s grace she survived. After months of surgery and rehabilitation, she faced a choice of living a quiet life or to make the most of this new chance of life she was given. Malala decided to continue to fight to make sure every girl could go to school. Malala is a living testimony of the effect that Martin Luther King Jr. had on this world. Dr. King showed us that it only takes one person to make a difference in the world.
Jack Bundy
Abingdon High School
“The time is always right to do what’s right.” This simple quote explains the burden we all have upon us to do what is right. It emphasizes that there is no deadline when it comes to doing what is right. Some may find intricate ways to put off this duty, but the time to act upon it is always right. The quote is exceedingly impactful when it comes to inspiring and forgiving others for doing what is right. It guides them, and explains to them that even if they missed a deadline, or forgot to act on something, the time is still right. It is always better to do the right thing later than never. “The time is always right to do what’s right,” is a quote that inspires, impacts, and changes people in not only our community, but the whole world.
I often find myself regretting past decisions, and desperately trying to find ways in which I can justify my actions. I would be longing to go back in time and do the right thing at what I thought to be the right moment. However, what I did not realize, was that I could still do what’s right. The perfect “right moment” does not exist. When others say to me, “You have missed your opportunity to fix things,” I deny them because it is never to late. To say this quote has impacted me is a gross understatement. It has revolutionized the way I approach my friends and family. Whenever I make an error, I try my best to fix it right then and there. Although when I don’t, I understand that I still have time to amend things.
For a community to properly function, it needs people. There also needs to be some structure within the community. The community relies on its members to succeed. The members have to step up and do what is right. Our modern communities give us duties like jury duty. It is up to us as citizens to do the right thing, and participate in the jury. Most modern communities derive from this principal. They all depend on their citizens to do what is right. Our community and all other communities around the world are able to thrive because their citizens know that they all have a duty to do what is right. Their citizens know just how important it is to step up, and do the right thing. That is why this quote is so powerful. It instructs and helps us follow through with our actions. Everyone should learn the valuable lesson that is hidden between the lines of this quote.
When reading this quote, you can sense the patience that comes with it. When Martin Luther King Jr. wrote this, he was waiting. I am sure he was upset with how he and all the other African Americans were being treated, but he would not stop fighting. They were waiting on our government to do what is right. They didn’t care how long it took, just as long as it happened. They knew that even though the southern government had denied them a countless amount of times, that it’s still the right time to do what is right. They fought for their rights, and that we know that they shouldn’t have had to fight for them. However, even though the southerners kept
denying them, they waited, because they knew the government and the people still had time to do what is right. The rulers of society during this time period did some unacceptable things, but what matters is that it is never too late to do what is right.
“The time is always right to do what is right” In all, this quote is outrageously impactful. It inspires and accepts. When it was written, the quote changed the world. Martin Luther King Jr. showed that he would be waiting for us to do the right thing. He showed that he and the other African Americans would not stop demanding equal rights. He explained that even though we had waited this long, it is still the right time to do what is right.
Megan Garrett
Holston High School
Martin Luther King, Jr.: Leading the Future
Many activists for Civil Rights faced challenges such as hate, intimidation, and violence while advocating for their cause. Throughout time, activists such as Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges, and Martin Luther King Jr. influenced the change from segregation and hate to equality and hope. Working and supporting each other, these activists changed society and the way they view equality by standing up for their rights in school, transportation, and social aspects, as well as Martin Luther King using his leadership skills to persevere through all of the obstacles in their path to equality.
After the passing of the thirteenth, fourteenth, and fifteenth amendments, African Americans gained freedom, basic human rights, like the right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to vote. They possessed these rights but were still far from being considered as equal. Segregation became a way for whites to distance themselves from African Americans. Segregated bathrooms, offices, water fountains, bus seats, and schools were created to keep African Americans from feeling as important as whites (Singh). Many African Americans rose to the occasion to fight this injustice. One activist that encouraged people to do the right thing during the Civil Rights Movement was Rosa Parks. Already embedded in the movement, Rosa Parks refused to give her seat up to a white man on a Montgomery City bus. For refusing to give up her seat, she was arrested and sent to jail, only to be bailed out later that night. When Rosa refused to give up her seat, she implied the idea that just because a person is a different color than the next, does not justify or support the mentality that the colored one should have to bend to the whim and the will of the white man. After this historic protest, a Montgomery bus boycott was held and colored people refused to ride the buses for days. These actions then led to the Supreme Court ruling that segregation of transportation was unconstitutional. Rosa Parks continued to advocate for the end of segregation and encouraged others to follow (Editors, Biography.com).
The schools were the next area to tackle the issue of inequality. Colored and white children had the opportunity to attend school but they were far from equal in quality. The white schools got new buildings, abundant staff, and high-quality materials while colored schools suffered from worn facilities, inadequate staffing, and subpar materials to teach their students. When the Brown vs. Board of Education case went to the Supreme Court, civil rights activists were ecstatic. The ruling stated that all segregation in public schools was to be stopped. However, Louisiana still managed to segregate based on a test that was given to African American children, which was meant to keep a majority of the colored kids from integrating with the white schools. The exam was difficult for the students to pass, so only the smartest could go to white schools. Ruby Bridges was one of the students to score well on the exam and was allowed to attend William Frantz Elementary School, an all-white school. For months, Ruby was the only student to attend the school. White parents pulled their children from school and stood outside to harass, threaten, and intimidate Ruby on a daily basis. Through strong will and determination, Ruby continued every day to school, surrounded by U.S. Marshals, to receive her education and pave the way for all students of color to have an equal opportunity in learning, making another monumental step for the Civil Rights Movement, by going to school even when no one else would (Singh).
Throughout all of these events, Martin Luther King provided support, leadership, and passionate speeches. Dr. King, being a Christian preacher, also advocated for peaceful protests like boycotts and marches in the streets. While he provided leadership in these events, his real leadership resonated within his words. As a preacher, Martin delivered numerous sermons on teachings from the Bible, which he delivered with vigor and passion. Taking these skills, Martin Luther King delivered hundreds of speeches on how African Americans should take pride in their roots, advocate for themselves in society, and how God gives them the strength to make a change in a segregated America (Editors, YourDictionary.com).
Out of all of his speeches, one quote defines how Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges, and other activists in the Civil Rights Movement changed society and its viewpoint on color: “The time is always right to do the right thing.” This quote hold importance to today’s protests and movements. Prime examples of police brutality are recent and ongoing. Atatiana Jefferson was shot dead in her Fort Worth home by a police officer, who gave little warning and no identification when he shot. Another is Freddie Gray, who died from injuries he received in Baltimore in the custody of the police. Then Sam Dubose in Cincinnati, who was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop. All three of these cases ended in the officer bailed out, juries hung, or no conviction (Associated). These violent killings continue to spark outrage and protests against police and the injustice against people of color. Influenced by Dr. King, these protestors choose to do what is right, even when it could be criticized, dangerous, and unsupported by others, which allows for society to see different points of view on issues that may be critical to safety, equality, and democracy.
Shannon Dunning
John S. Battle High School
“The Time is Always Right”
Martin Luther King, Jr. fought for equality; however, he was not one to fight through violence. He led peaceful protests, but still ended up spending time in the Birmingham City Jail. He wrote a letter while in the jail in response to a letter he received that criticized him and his methods. Within his message, he conveyed many themes that are still applicable today.
One of the themes that remains constant in how we, as humans, were responsible for injustice being delivered, and we were. Humans are capable of great things, but an equation must be equal, so we are also capable of terrible acts, especially towards each other. However, King Jr remained certain that we could fix the predicament that America was facing. “The time is always right to do the right thing” is a powerful statement with multiple meanings from the letter, just like most of King Jr’s statements. It indicates that we can always fix any problem facing us, whenever we motivate ourselves to act. The option is always available to us: the option to do what is right and just.
But I wonder if this declaration has a different meaning. If the time is always right to do the right thing, why would we ever do wrong? Why would people even consider it? Not only should we be doing the right thing for the sake of being fair, but we should also consider the alternative. Does anyone really want, or ever need, to steep so low of a level as to call themselves better than another based on skin color? If this is the correct explanation behind the words, then King Jr is throwing a truth in our faces: we should never consider doing something unjust, for the sake of always doing the right thing.
Whichever interpretation you choose to accept as the original author’s meaning, it is very powerful, and would be even more so in the context in 1963, when King Jr published the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”
Within the statement, everyone is affected, but on different levels. For example, individuals such as myself are affected on a level smaller than a group of people or a country, but not a less important level. Since a nation is made up of thousands of individuals, I think everything needs to resonate stronger with individuals to produce a stronger effect. Since King’s response was public, I think he achieved this closeness with the people.
Now, his letter encourages us to continue doing the right thing. For those who read it, it refreshes our memory of the injustice that happened at the time the letter was written, and also makes us grateful for the equality we have now. As individuals, we have a responsibility to do the right thing, and motivate others to do the same. If we do so, then a wildfire effect happens, and groups of people start doing the right thing. On a group level, we can generate more efforts and raise the level yet again. In our society, we tend to listen to a group, rather than an individual. However, if one person listens to an individual, then another will listen, until the original individual has enough support from society to receive attention from those who are left, or those who deliberately did not listen.
In Martin Luther King Jr’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” he gives a powerful response to many issues in his time, but he also provides many statements that are still relevant in the present time. One of the more influential statements in his letter is, “The time is always right to do the right thing.” This statement could be saying how we could choose to be the fairer individual, rather than choosing to not make a difference. Another possible interpretation is how we should never even consider the unjust option, and remain on a path where the only action would be an honest and fair one. Either way, King Jr’s statement affects people as individuals, and as individuals forming a larger group or society, for is a society not like its own person?
