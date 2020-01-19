Editor's Note and Index

The planning committee for Abingdon’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration asked four students to present their essays during the Saturday event. Here are those essays.

Page 1: Zeke Workman, Emory & Henry College

Page 2: Jack Bundy, Abingdon High School

Page 3: Megan Garrett, Holston High School

Page 4: Shannon Dunning, John S. Battle High School

