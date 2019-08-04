Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2019 spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The students are:
» Sierra Ford of Blountville
» Alexis Hall of Blountville
•••
Jasmine Shackelford of Bristol was named to the Dean’s List at The University of Dubuque in Iowa for the 2019 spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
•••
William Foran of Bristol, Tennessee, graduated with an online AA Multidisciplinary Studies from Grantham University.
•••
Jordan Baldwin of Tazewell, Virginia, is part of a new group of interns who will see patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the Doctor of Chiropractic program. Interns celebrated recently during a pinning ceremony on the college campus in Spartanburg, South Carolina.