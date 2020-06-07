Sarah Lindsay Harris of Buchanan, Virginia, was named to the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 qualify for the President’s Honor Roll.
•••
Local students were named to the 2019 fall semester Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. To qualify, students must earn grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00, be a degree candidate and have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
The students are:
» Matthew Delp of Chilhowie, Virginia
» Kiera McManus of Abingdon, Virginia
» Haleigh Plank of Blountville, Tennessee
•••
Tucker Couch, of Bristol, was awarded a Benjamin Wofford Scholarship beginning in the 2020 fall semester after being accepted to Wofford College for fall 2020.
•••
Trevor Elswick of Grundy, Virginia, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in May in Harrogate, Tennessee. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and a Master of Science from Lincoln Memorial University. He will continue his medical training in an internal medicine residency at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. He is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Elswick of Abingdon, Virginia.
•••
Natalie Luttrell of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Whitman of Bristol, Tennessee, were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
•••
Noah Johnson of Abingdon, Virginia, and Olivia Presley of Vansant, Virginia, were named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. To qualify, students must have grade point averages of 3.50 to 3.74, be a degree candidate and have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
•••
University of the Cumberlands Class of 2020 includes two local graduates:
» Madeline Stallard of Wise, Virginia, Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Secondary Biology (8-12)
» Dee Dugger of Bristol, Virginia, Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Human Services
•••
Local students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
The students are:
» James Carnell of Bristol, Tennessee
» Corey Lavinder of Bristol, Tennessee
» Halle Hausman of Gray, Tennessee
» Katelyn Grigsby of Gray, Tennessee
» Skylar Adkins of Marion, Virginia
» Rainni Crutchfield of Marion, Virginia
•••
Brandon Carpenter of Gray, Tennessee, was named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
•••
Talen Collins, from Bristol, Tennessee, who is majoring in accounting, was named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the Dean’s List.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.